City travel agent elected to board of Irish Travel Agents Association

A well known city travel agent has been elected to the board of the Irish Travel Agents Association.

Maura Fahy, of Fahy Travel, was elected at the groups AGM in Dublin last night.





The ITAA was founded in 1971 and currently has more than 100 members nationwide.

