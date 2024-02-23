Award winning Country Show set for Galway

Now seen by over 350,000 fans live and watched by millions on TV Europe’s No.1 multi award winning show ‘The Legends of American Country’ returns to the Town Hall Theatre, Galway on Saturday 23rd March for another fantastic night of toe tapping Country nostalgia.

The tour will showcase highly acclaimed tributes to Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash , Don Williams, Patsy Cline, Charley Pride, Tammy Wynette and Kenny Rogers and new tributes to icons Hank Williams, Alan Jackson, Glen Campbell, Billie Joe-Spears, Garth Brooks and Jim Reeves with countless other well-known singalong hit songs in this must see musical extravaganza.

The show features three superb singers in the young Kelan Browne, Tracey McAuley and Antony McBrien who are all accompanied by a superb live band of musicians with that real authentic Tennessee sound coupled with authentic stage set and state of the art production that is guaranteed to transport you all the way hand clapping and toe tapping to Nashville and back in one night.

One thing is for sure if it’s Country music you like then this is the only show in town!

Tickets for the Legends of American Country Show at the Town Hall Theatre, Galway on Saturday 23rd March are on sale now from the venue Box office Tel: 091569777 or book on line at www.tht.ie