  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Entertainment

Award winning Country Show set for Galway

Published:

Award winning Country Show set for Galway
Share story:

Now seen by over 350,000 fans live and watched by millions on TV Europe’s No.1 multi award winning show ‘The Legends of American Country’ returns to the Town Hall Theatre, Galway on Saturday 23rd March  for another fantastic night of toe tapping Country nostalgia.

The tour will showcase highly acclaimed tributes to Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash , Don Williams, Patsy Cline, Charley Pride, Tammy Wynette  and Kenny Rogers  and new tributes to icons  Hank Williams, Alan Jackson, Glen Campbell, Billie Joe-Spears, Garth Brooks  and Jim Reeves with countless other well-known singalong hit songs in this must see musical  extravaganza.

The show features three superb singers in the young  Kelan Browne, Tracey McAuley and Antony McBrien  who are all accompanied by a superb live band of musicians with that real  authentic Tennessee sound coupled with authentic stage set and state of the art production that is guaranteed to transport you all the way hand clapping and toe tapping to Nashville and back in one night.

One thing is for sure if it’s Country music you like then this is the only show in town!

Tickets for the Legends of American Country Show at the Town Hall Theatre, Galway  on Saturday 23rd  March are on sale now from the venue Box office Tel: 091569777  or book on line at  www.tht.ie

 

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:

Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App

Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

More like this:
no_space
Young man arrested in connection with drugs seizure in Renmore

A man in his twenties has been arrested in connection with a drugs seizure in Renmore valued at a...

no_space
Tech firm BuyMedia announces 100 new jobs for Galway

100 new jobs have been announced at the official opening of a major extension at Platform 94 in M...

no_space
Thérapie Clinic launches Ireland’s largest aesthetic clinic in Galway

Europe’s number one medical aesthetic clinic, Thérapie Clinic, successfully launched Ireland’s la...

no_space
Clifden Pony Show organisers aim for August event to go ahead despite arena concerns

The organisers of the Clifden Pony Show are aiming for the August event to go ahead despite recen...

no_space
Works underway on new outdoor gym in Castlepark

Works are now underway on a new outdoor gym in Castlepark. The Calisthenics gym will be located a...

no_space
Survey of air quality in city identifies low levels of pollution due to traffic levels

A survey of air quality in Galway City has identified relatively low levels of pollution due to t...

no_space
Labour selects Galway City Centre candidate for June’s local elections

The Labour Party has selected its candidate to run in the Galway City Centre area in June’s...

no_space
Sports Minister Thomas Byrne to visit Galway

Junior Minister for Sport and Physical Education Thomas Byrne will visit Galway later today Minis...

no_space
Rents in Galway 61 per cent higher than pre-pandemic era

In Galway City, rents have risen by 11.3% in the last year and the average rent is now €1999. In ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up