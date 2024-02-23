Award winning Country Show set for Galway

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Now seen by over 350,000 fans live and watched by millions on TV Europe’s No.1 multi award winning show ‘The Legends of American Country’ returns to the Town Hall Theatre, Galway on Saturday 23rd March for another fantastic night of toe tapping Country nostalgia.
The tour will showcase highly acclaimed tributes to Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash , Don Williams, Patsy Cline, Charley Pride, Tammy Wynette and Kenny Rogers and new tributes to icons Hank Williams, Alan Jackson, Glen Campbell, Billie Joe-Spears, Garth Brooks and Jim Reeves with countless other well-known singalong hit songs in this must see musical extravaganza.
The show features three superb singers in the young Kelan Browne, Tracey McAuley and Antony McBrien who are all accompanied by a superb live band of musicians with that real authentic Tennessee sound coupled with authentic stage set and state of the art production that is guaranteed to transport you all the way hand clapping and toe tapping to Nashville and back in one night.
One thing is for sure if it’s Country music you like then this is the only show in town!
Tickets for the Legends of American Country Show at the Town Hall Theatre, Galway on Saturday 23rd March are on sale now from the venue Box office Tel: 091569777 or book on line at www.tht.ie
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Young man arrested in connection with drugs seizure in Renmore
A man in his twenties has been arrested in connection with a drugs seizure in Renmore valued at a...
Tech firm BuyMedia announces 100 new jobs for Galway
100 new jobs have been announced at the official opening of a major extension at Platform 94 in M...
Thérapie Clinic launches Ireland’s largest aesthetic clinic in Galway
Europe’s number one medical aesthetic clinic, Thérapie Clinic, successfully launched Ireland’s la...
Clifden Pony Show organisers aim for August event to go ahead despite arena concerns
The organisers of the Clifden Pony Show are aiming for the August event to go ahead despite recen...
Works underway on new outdoor gym in Castlepark
Works are now underway on a new outdoor gym in Castlepark. The Calisthenics gym will be located a...
Survey of air quality in city identifies low levels of pollution due to traffic levels
A survey of air quality in Galway City has identified relatively low levels of pollution due to t...
Labour selects Galway City Centre candidate for June’s local elections
The Labour Party has selected its candidate to run in the Galway City Centre area in June’s...
Sports Minister Thomas Byrne to visit Galway
Junior Minister for Sport and Physical Education Thomas Byrne will visit Galway later today Minis...
Rents in Galway 61 per cent higher than pre-pandemic era
In Galway City, rents have risen by 11.3% in the last year and the average rent is now €1999. In ...