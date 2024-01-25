A busy week as Athenry Mart gets back into full swing with three sales

IT might have been a week behind schedule . . . but it was a case of ‘all’s well that ends well’ when the sheep and cattle sales returned to Athenry Mart this week.

The mart reported a good turnout of sheep and cattle on Monday and Tuesday with a very lively trade across both sectors.

Athenry Mart Chairman, Michael Francis Murphy, said that everyone was delighted to see a return to normal business this week.

“We had a very lively sheep trade on Monday with a good selection on offer and a great turnout of both buyers and sellers.

“Our first cattle sale on Tuesday was also a very busy one with a really brisk demand for all types of stock.

“Today [Thursday] will see us complete our first full week of trading for lighter stock – all issues with the Department were resolved at our meeting with them on Thursday last,” Michael Francis Murphy told the Farming Tribune.

Athenry Mart had been due to reopen on Monday, January 15, but no sales took place last week following issues raised by the Dept. of Agriculture.

As part of the reopening process, Athenry Mart Staff, went through a one-day training course on Wednesday of last week.

Marts across the country have to comply with a range of conditions, rules and regulations as set out by the Dept. of Agriculture in relation to buildings, floors, animal welfare issues, and waste management.

Pictured: Gerard Lane, Ardrahan and Bernie Kilkelly, Monivea at the Athenry Mart sheep sale last Monday.