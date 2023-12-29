Women are grounded for Galway Airport gigs
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 1 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley
Last year we pointed out a complaint from a fan of Bradley Bytes, who lamented the lack of female music artists in the line-up for the Big Top at the 2023 Galway International Arts Festival.
“Six acts for the Big Top, 23 men. Not one woman,” the reader said.
He was back in touch recently, after promoters MCD announced their line-up of gigs for Galway Airport next summer.
“Galway Airport gigs rivalling Arts Festival for most men in their lineup,” he snorted.
Included was a link to the headliners for the Carnmore gigs this coming August. They included the all-male Fatboy Slim, Belters Only, The Waterboys, The Coronas, The Wolfe Tones and James Arthur.
Pixies, a rock band of three men and one woman, hardly balanced it out.
The Galway Airport gig promoters, like GIAF last year, book acts based on availability and for commercial reasons. But surely, there are women acts out there who fit the bill?
Pictured: The popular Coronas return to Galway for an August gig at the Airport. The line-up is dominated by male artists.
More like this:
SU Welfare Officer finds out first-hand how hard it is to secure place to live
Students in Galway are “facing into an extremely difficult year” in 2024 as the accommodation cri...
Cash windfall for Galway GAA as ‘Win A Home’ draw is big winner
GALWAY GAA is in line for a welcome cash bonanza of over €900,000 – the profit from the county’s ...
Historians tell the history of Údarás na Gaeltachta from its inception to present day
A newly launched book paints the history of industrial development in the Gaeltacht told through ...
Rowing stars shine bright at big indoor Festival regatta
Tribesmen Rowing Club held a CrewBlu@Tribes Indoor Christmas Regatta at its club recently in an e...
Ballyforan plans 3km cycle loop around bog
Plans are afoot for a new 3.1km looped cycleway at Derryfafa Bog in Ballyforan. A planning app...
Deadline looms for submissions on City Council’s Climate Action Plan
The deadline is looming for submissions on Galway City Council’s Climate Action Plan The Plan com...
Galway remains under a Status Yellow wind, rain and thunderstorm warning, along with a hail alert
Galway remains under a Status Yellow wind, rain and thunderstorm warning this evening, along with...
An Bord Pleanala refuses office and apartment block in Furbo
An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for a new office and apartment block in Furbo. The projec...
New festival for Galway will boost city economy
Galway is to get another festival, which will be a boost to the local economy Tonnta – cele...