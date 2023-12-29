Women are grounded for Galway Airport gigs

Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley

Last year we pointed out a complaint from a fan of Bradley Bytes, who lamented the lack of female music artists in the line-up for the Big Top at the 2023 Galway International Arts Festival.

“Six acts for the Big Top, 23 men. Not one woman,” the reader said.

He was back in touch recently, after promoters MCD announced their line-up of gigs for Galway Airport next summer.

“Galway Airport gigs rivalling Arts Festival for most men in their lineup,” he snorted.

Included was a link to the headliners for the Carnmore gigs this coming August. They included the all-male Fatboy Slim, Belters Only, The Waterboys, The Coronas, The Wolfe Tones and James Arthur.

Pixies, a rock band of three men and one woman, hardly balanced it out.

The Galway Airport gig promoters, like GIAF last year, book acts based on availability and for commercial reasons. But surely, there are women acts out there who fit the bill?

Pictured: The popular Coronas return to Galway for an August gig at the Airport. The line-up is dominated by male artists.