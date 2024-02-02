Wegians come out on top in battle for silverware following thrilling derby clash

Galwegians 23

Corinthians 19

By Jamie Curley

Galwegians’ wrapped up the U-18 league title with victory over fierce local rivals Corinthians in a pulsating final played in windy conditions that still managed to produce six tries.

Corinthians started the game brightly with a series of attacks but Galwegians secured the turnover and worked themselves upfield following consecutive knock-ons. The Blues eventually found themselves within kicking distance and after winning an early penalty, Calum Elwood opened the scoring with a 30-kick, giving Wegians a 3-0 lead.

Their first try of the afternoon came shortly afterwards, as Eoin Cuddy rounded off a superb team play to cross over for the first time in the final. Engrained inside the Corinthians half, Galwegians escaped with some strong carries from captain Conor Gibbs and Rory Gavin. Cuddy performed a linebreak from 30 metres out and finished in the corner to make it 8-0.

Galwegians used the wind in their favour to keep Corinthians pinned inside their half, and the Blues nearly grabbed a second try, but Corinthians’ Mark Farragher defended brilliantly by holding up the ball and preventing the forwards’ surge.

However, Corinthians discipline was becoming a hindrance and Elwood took advantage to score another penalty to make it 11-0 for The Blue. Galwegians continued to dominate in the opening quarter of the game and looked set to win by a comfortable margin with their second try of the afternoon in quick succession.

The turbulent wind was causing havoc on the lineouts, and Corinthians were now in the trenches, stuck inside their 22. After winning a scrum, Stephen Connolly exploited the space on the blindside to circle past Corinthians and score between the posts. Elwood added the extras to extend the lead to 18-0.

Pictured: The Galwegians squad which defeated Corinthians in the U-18 League final last Sunday. Back row, from left: Matthew Harty, Mossy Fitzgerald, Gavin O’Hanlon, Barry Cunniffe, Charlie Kelly, Rory Gavin, James Keane, Alex Browne, Ben O’Dwyer, Paul Sharkey, Adam Quinn, Stephen Connolly, Jaynel Almanzar Cordero, Jack Maher, Luke Ferguson, Gabriel Sieradzki, Tom Walsh, and Eric Elwood (coach). Front: Aodhan Fitzgerald (manager), Colm Shaughnessy, Eoin Cuddy, Calum Elwood, Migual Rubio, Evan Cunningham, Conor Gibbs (captain), Luke Casserly, Danial Groarke, Louis O’Connor, Sean Regan, and John Casserly (coach).