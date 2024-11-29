Voter turnout 3 to 6 per cent in early stages across Galway

Voting turnout is ranging from 3 to 6 per cent in the first few hours across Galway’s 488 polling stations – 196 in Galway West, 168 in Galway East and 124 in Roscommon/Galway
In Galway West:
Spiddal – 107 (5%)
Moycullen – 194 (5%)
Oranmore – 170 (5%)
Knocknacarra (City West) – 549 (6%)
Salthill (St Endas West) – 209 (5%)
Renmore (City East) – 206 (4%)
Carraroe – 86 (4%)
Doughiska (City East) – 117 (3%)
Bushypark (City West) – 202 (6%)
Claregalway – 165 (6%)
Ballybane (City East) – 218 (5%)
Westside (City West) – 173 (5%)
Aran Islands Cill Ronan – 373 (6%)
Galway East:
Gort – 81 (4%)
Loughrea – 211 (4%)
Tuam – 275 (4%)
Athenry – 263 (5%)
Kinvara – 83 (5%)
Monivea – 77 (6%)
Portumna – 89 (5%)
Dunmore – 72 (4%)
The polls are open until 10 tonight
And a reminder that Galway Bay FM news will bring you live coverage of the counts for all three constituencies from 10 tomorrow morning right through until the last seat is filled