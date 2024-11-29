Voter turnout 3 to 6 per cent in early stages across Galway

Voting turnout is ranging from 3 to 6 per cent in the first few hours across Galway’s 488 polling stations – 196 in Galway West, 168 in Galway East and 124 in Roscommon/Galway

In Galway West:

Spiddal – 107 (5%)

Moycullen – 194 (5%)

Oranmore – 170 (5%)

Knocknacarra (City West) – 549 (6%)

Salthill (St Endas West) – 209 (5%)

Renmore (City East) – 206 (4%)

Carraroe – 86 (4%)

Doughiska (City East) – 117 (3%)

Bushypark (City West) – 202 (6%)

Claregalway – 165 (6%)

Ballybane (City East) – 218 (5%)

Westside (City West) – 173 (5%)

Aran Islands Cill Ronan – 373 (6%)

Galway East:

Gort – 81 (4%)

Loughrea – 211 (4%)

Tuam – 275 (4%)

Athenry – 263 (5%)

Kinvara – 83 (5%)

Monivea – 77 (6%)

Portumna – 89 (5%)

Dunmore – 72 (4%)

The polls are open until 10 tonight

