Tourism operators optimistic of visitor boom for Galway

Businesses in the tourism sector are hopeful of a boost in visitor numbers to Galway this summer.

Some 44% are expecting an increase in visitors in 2024, Fáilte Ireland spokesperson Ann Marie Duffin told the Galway City Tribune.

She said that operators expect the see visitor number exceed their pre-Covid levels.

“As well as a strong domestic market, tourism businesses are expecting to see strong visitor numbers from overseas and we are set to have the highest ever air access capacity this year, with levels above both 2019 and 2023.”

Looking at trends that were evident in Galway last year – the first full season after the Covid pandemic – Ms Duffin said domestic bookings had a much shorter lead time, but still performed well.

“There was also excellent value perception from the US market.

“In terms of visitor trends in 2024, we’re seeing a continued demand for outdoor activities such as on-water activities, cycling and walking trails. Visitors are also increasingly looking at the sustainability credentials of attractions and activities.”

Last year, Fáilte Ireland began the development of a five-year sustainable tourism Destination and Experience Development Plan for Galway City in February 2023.

This is a shortened preview version of this story. To read the rest of the article, see the March 22 edition of the Galway City Tribune. You can support our journalism and buy a digital edition HERE.