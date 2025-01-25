Stitch in time for teddies!

Published:
Author: Denise McNamara
It’s almost two decades since the first Teddy Bear Hospital in Ireland was organised by Galway students and the level of excitement has not abated.
There were around 1,200 junior and senior infants from 20 schools clutching all manner of teddy bears, dolls and robots to attend the clinic last Thursday and Friday where the ‘doctors’ in waiting were ready to assess, run diagnostic tests and treat with a field hospital of bandages.
A total of 200 volunteers from medical, healthcare and arts courses in the University of Galway took part in this year’s hospital, which was one of the biggest in its history.
The aim of the annual event is to create a fun and trustworthy environment where children can become familiar with the medical environment and comfortable interacting with healthcare providers.
The goal is to ease the anxiety and fear that many children feel when visiting the doctor or hospital.
The event is also a chance for students to practice taking medical history and interacting with kids before they go out on placement, explains second year podiatric medical student and co-auditor of the Sláinte Society, Ciara O’Connell.
“Some of the stories that kids told about how their toys became injured were wild,” the Clare native laughs.
“One teddy had an accident in a Lamborghini. A lot of teddies required CPR, MRIs and scans – the injuries were so severe. In our hospital after the medical history, we took them for an x-ray, some had to go for surgery, others needed bandages, some injections.
“We sent them off to the pharmacy where they would get pillboxes stuffed with cotton wool before heading off to the bouncy castle and the dance room. The kids loved it. It’s a great day.”
The first Teddy Bear Hospital was organised by the Sláinte Society on campus in 2006 and is the longest running and biggest in the country.
Pictured: Pupils from Scoil Naomh Padraig, Moylough, at University of Galway for the annual Teddy Bear Hospital. The two-day event, in the Bailey Allen Hall, saw thousands of sick teddy bears brought to the hospital, accompanied by their owners, pupils from county and city primary schools. The event is organised by the Sláinte Society, University of Galway’s health promotion society, to promote all aspects of physical and mental health. Medical, healthcare and science students took part in the event to help children feel more comfortable around doctors and hospitals.
