Slevin says games against the big clubs is what Galway Utd had been striving for

Rob Slevin gave a nod and a ‘howya’ as he was leaving the dressing room area in Tolka Park on Monday night after Galway United had given their all but for no reward after they lost 1-0 to a Shelbourne side that went top of the table with the win.

He is an incredibly likeable fella, always with a smile, always with a word for the young fans who hang around the tunnel gates in Eamonn Deacy Park after games looking for autographs and photos with their heroes, so it was no surprise when he turned back with an “of course, yeah” when asked if he had a minute or two to spare to share his thoughts on the game that had just ended a half an hour or so earlier.

“It was a tough game, a disappointing night, I think anyone who was here, or who watched the stream, knows we gave our all there and we threw everything at it, it just wasn’t to be,” was his initial thought on a game in which United gave as good as they good – gave better, even – but just couldn’t put the ball in the net.

“The first 15 minutes, we were very good, we had them pinned back for the whole 15 minutes, and we were just done on the break for the goal, we probably should have dealt with that.

“From there, they are smart, they just manage the game, we are chasing it but couldn’t get it. I think it was a very encouraging performance, everyone put in 100% and that is all we can ask,” he said,.

There was disappointment, obviously but also pride at the fact that United are now playing on the stage the club has been longing for over the past six years or so: it is far better playing in front of 3,000 fans at Tolka Park than the 600 or so who saw them beat Wexford in Ferrycarrig Park last June.

“It is tough but that’s what you enjoy, last year that is what we were working towards and now we are here. We want to make a really good impression: these kinds of nights, the crowds, the pitch, the opposition, the stadium, this is what everyone want for this club, and we want to push on,” he said.

The Cork native joined United last season and formed a formidable centre-back partnership with fellow Munster man, Killian Brouder, as well as filling in at left-back in a season in which he featured in 37 of United’s 40 league and cup games.

Pictured: Robert Slevin in action against Wexford’s Eoin Kenny last season.