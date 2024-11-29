  • Services

Several city businesses struggling to operate over water outages this week

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

Several city businesses are struggling to operate due to regular water outages this week.

An outage is currently impacting businesses on Middle Street, which follows other outages this week on Bridge Street, Dominic Street, Nun’s Island and Presentation Road.

It’s also understood that some businesses, including cafes and hairdressers, in the Eyre Square Centre are closed due to the disruption.

Business owners say it’s causing havoc to their businesses, and the biggest issue is that they are not getting prior notice from Uisce Eireann.

Paul Grealish, of the King’s Head, says it is the businesses themselves that are informing Uisce Eireann of the outages, rather than the other way around.

Meanwhile Uisce Eireann has released an update on the water outages since.

Uisce Éireann says crews are carrying out emergency works in Galway City this afternoon following the detection of a major leak.

Customers on Dock Road, Eyre Square, Middle Street, Victoria Place, Station Road, Lough Atalia and Merchant’s Road will experience low pressure or a water disruption this afternoon.

Uisce Éireann expects repair works to be completed by early this afternoon and for supply will return to normal levels for all affected areas of the city over the course of the evening.

