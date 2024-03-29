Schools’ anger over Government ultimatum on uprooting Ukrainian pupils

From this week’s Galway City Tribune – Ukrainian families who integrated into the community on Galway City’s east side since they fled war in their homeland two years ago are being uprooted again after the Government opted not to renew accommodation contracts locally.

Among those impacted by the sudden decision to terminate housing arrangements are families with more than a dozen children attending three schools in Mervue and Doughiska.

The principal of one primary school in Mervue said he was aghast that pupils could be moved at 48 hours’ notice and whisked away to another part of the country. City councillors also lashed the treatment of Ukrainian migrants as ‘appalling’.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth wrote to Galway-based Ukrainians who enjoyed short-term emergency accommodation under the EU Temporary Protection Directive.

The families, living in properties in Ballybrit and Doughiska, were told the contracts between their landlord and the Department were being terminated and not renewed.

The Department said they would relocate them to unspecified alternative accommodation – anywhere in the country – on or before April 20.

Some of the pupils are attending Radharc na Mara primary school in Mervue (pictued). Its principal, Keith Joyce, said he had spoken to one property owner, who wanted to renew State contracts.

“They’ve been told they are going to be moved, but they’ve not been told where they will be moved to. They were told to have their bags packed and they could be gone within 48 hours,” Mr Joyce said.

