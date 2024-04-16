Schools and retail outlets have been targetted in a string of break-ins in Gort, Loughrea and Ballinasloe areas

Gardaí are seeking help with the investigations of the crimes which occurred over a three day period last week





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Gardaí in Gort are investigating a break-in at Derrybrien National School and a pub in the village

The school was entered between 8 o’clock last Tuesday night and 9.30 the following morning and several items were stolen.

The pub in Derrybrien was broken into between 9 on Tuesday night and 8 the following morning when a small amount of coins were taken.

Gardaí in Woodford are investigating a break-in at Ballinakill national school

Damage was caused to the inside of the building between 1am and 10am last Wednesday

Gardaí are investigating a break-in that occurred at a hardware store in Killimor shortly after 3am on Wednesday

A quantity of cigarettes were taken from the premises.

3 males were seen fleeing from the scene in what is best described as a dark coloured car.

Gardaí in Oranmore are investigating the theft of an Ifor Williams trailer from a yard in Derrydonnell Beg last Thursday

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity, or who may have any information in relation to any of these incidents, is asked to contact the Garda confidential line on 1800666111.

The post Schools and retail outlets targetted in break-ins in Gort, Loughrea and Ballinasloe areas appeared first on Galway Bay FM.