  • Services

Services

Schools and retail outlets targetted in break-ins in Gort, Loughrea and Ballinasloe areas

Published:

Schools and retail outlets targetted in break-ins in Gort, Loughrea and Ballinasloe areas
Share story:

Schools and retail outlets have been targetted in a string of break-ins in Gort, Loughrea and Ballinasloe areas

Gardaí are seeking help with the investigations of the crimes which occurred over a three day period last week


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Gardaí in Gort are investigating a break-in at Derrybrien National School and a pub in the village

The school was entered between 8 o’clock last Tuesday night and 9.30 the following morning and several items were stolen.

The pub in Derrybrien was broken into between 9 on Tuesday night and 8 the following morning when a small amount of coins were taken.

Gardaí in Woodford are investigating a break-in at Ballinakill national school

Damage was caused to the inside of the building between 1am and 10am last Wednesday

Gardaí are investigating a break-in that occurred at a hardware store in Killimor shortly after 3am on Wednesday

A quantity of cigarettes were taken from the premises.

3 males were seen fleeing from the scene in what is best described as a dark coloured car.

Gardaí in Oranmore are investigating the theft of an Ifor Williams trailer from a yard in Derrydonnell Beg last Thursday

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity, or who may have any information in relation to any of these incidents, is asked to contact the Garda confidential line on 1800666111.

The post Schools and retail outlets targetted in break-ins in Gort, Loughrea and Ballinasloe areas appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
First few residents finally move into new CNU in Tuam

Residents have finally moved into the new Joe and Helen O’Toole Community Nursing Home in T...

no_space
County Council shuts down “rumour mill” over Ukrainian housing in Ballinasloe

Galway County Council has shut down the “rumour mill” over modular housing being buil...

no_space
Fianna Fail Cllr Colm Keaveney withdraws from local elections

Fianna Fail County Cllr Colm Keaveney, who is facing a charge of drug driving, has withdrawn from...

no_space
Simon seeks volunteers to take to the water – and help charity’s cause

The Galway Simon Community is seeking swimmers – be they daily dippers, fitness enthusiasts, novi...

no_space
Cross-country pedallers raise money for Little Blue Heroes on Galway Cycle

Over 100 cyclists took to their bikes at the weekend to cover the country from east to west and b...

no_space
Minister confirms over €400,000 for two village infrastructural projects in Conamara

Two Conamara communities are sharing over €400,000 in grand aid this week to help them improve an...

no_space
Mixed progress being made on bus shelters in Connemara towns and villages

Mixed progress is being made on bus shelters in towns and villages in Connemara. A meeting at Cou...

no_space
Irish writers and illustrators to flock to Galway city as part of major bus tour

Galway is set to play host this week to a group of Irish writers and illustrators as part of a ma...

no_space
Half a million euro investment in 10 Galway archeological momument projects

Just shy of half a million euro is being invested to protect archeological monuments in Galway. T...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up