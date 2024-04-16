Schools and retail outlets targetted in break-ins in Gort, Loughrea and Ballinasloe areas
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
Schools and retail outlets have been targetted in a string of break-ins in Gort, Loughrea and Ballinasloe areas
Gardaí are seeking help with the investigations of the crimes which occurred over a three day period last week
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Gardaí in Gort are investigating a break-in at Derrybrien National School and a pub in the village
The school was entered between 8 o’clock last Tuesday night and 9.30 the following morning and several items were stolen.
The pub in Derrybrien was broken into between 9 on Tuesday night and 8 the following morning when a small amount of coins were taken.
Gardaí in Woodford are investigating a break-in at Ballinakill national school
Damage was caused to the inside of the building between 1am and 10am last Wednesday
Gardaí are investigating a break-in that occurred at a hardware store in Killimor shortly after 3am on Wednesday
A quantity of cigarettes were taken from the premises.
3 males were seen fleeing from the scene in what is best described as a dark coloured car.
Gardaí in Oranmore are investigating the theft of an Ifor Williams trailer from a yard in Derrydonnell Beg last Thursday
Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity, or who may have any information in relation to any of these incidents, is asked to contact the Garda confidential line on 1800666111.
The post Schools and retail outlets targetted in break-ins in Gort, Loughrea and Ballinasloe areas appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
First few residents finally move into new CNU in Tuam
Residents have finally moved into the new Joe and Helen O’Toole Community Nursing Home in T...
County Council shuts down “rumour mill” over Ukrainian housing in Ballinasloe
Galway County Council has shut down the “rumour mill” over modular housing being buil...
Fianna Fail Cllr Colm Keaveney withdraws from local elections
Fianna Fail County Cllr Colm Keaveney, who is facing a charge of drug driving, has withdrawn from...
Simon seeks volunteers to take to the water – and help charity’s cause
The Galway Simon Community is seeking swimmers – be they daily dippers, fitness enthusiasts, novi...
Cross-country pedallers raise money for Little Blue Heroes on Galway Cycle
Over 100 cyclists took to their bikes at the weekend to cover the country from east to west and b...
Minister confirms over €400,000 for two village infrastructural projects in Conamara
Two Conamara communities are sharing over €400,000 in grand aid this week to help them improve an...
Mixed progress being made on bus shelters in Connemara towns and villages
Mixed progress is being made on bus shelters in towns and villages in Connemara. A meeting at Cou...
Irish writers and illustrators to flock to Galway city as part of major bus tour
Galway is set to play host this week to a group of Irish writers and illustrators as part of a ma...
Half a million euro investment in 10 Galway archeological momument projects
Just shy of half a million euro is being invested to protect archeological monuments in Galway. T...