New outpatients unit at Merlin Park first step in moving appointments away from UHG

A new outpatients’ building at Merlin Park University Hospital — built at a cost of €15.33 million — will see a phased transfer of outpatient services away from University Hospital Galway.

Relocating outpatient services from the UHG site is an important part of the long-term infrastructure masterplan for the hospital and will enable progress on a number of essential projects, including a new ward block, Emergency Department, a women and children’s block, cancer centre and a replacement laboratory.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin last Friday performed the official opening of the new outpatients’ centre.

As part of a master plan, elective, day surgery and ambulatory care will move to the Merlin Park campus while complex acute elective and unscheduled inpatients and day cases, oncology and maternity and paediatric inpatient care remains in UHG.

It will also provide the required bed capacity to address the demand for increased inpatient beds and additional day case requirements.

The unit unveiled on Friday, is Phase 1 of the OPD plan. Over the coming weeks and months outpatient appointments in specialities like General Medical, Surgery, Neurology and other specialities will take place in Merlin Park. Patients have been advised to check the details on their appointment letter to ensure they attend the correct location for appointments.

Phase 2 of the project is currently at design stage and will go to tender and then construction and when fully completed, will facilitate the relocation of the majority of outpatient appointments from UHG to Merlin Park.

Speaking at the opening Tánaiste Micheál Martin said that the state-of-the art new Outpatients Building was an important milestone in healthcare in Galway and across the West which would play a significant role in enhancing services for patients.

“The opening of this new facility is also a key step in GUH’s masterplan and will allow for vital progress to be made on many other projects,” he said.

Hospital Manager Chris Kane, said: “This new facility is a welcome addition that will allow us to expand and improve our outpatient services to patients while providing those services in a contemporary, larger building which creates a much better environment for our patients and to utilises virtual technology and paper light processes.”

Pictured: The building is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2025