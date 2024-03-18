Man pleads guilty to sexual assault at Galway Garda HQ
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Author: Ronan Judge
A 27-year-old man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a female at the Garda Regional HQ in Galway.
The man is accused of sexual assault at the station in Murrough, Renmore, on November 21, 2023.
He was previously charged with other offences allegedly committed at the regional headquarters and the Old Dublin Road on the same date. Those charges include two allegations that he exposed his genitals in public places.
At Galway District Court, Garda Michael Byrne gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons. The court heard the accused made no reply after caution to the charge of sexual assault.
The court heard the Director of Public Prosecutions directed summary disposal of the charges in the district court on a plea of guilty only.
At Galway District Court on Wednesday, defence barrister Gary McDonald BL, said he had been instructed that his client was entering a guilty plea. Counsel asked that the case be put back to a later date for sentencing.
Judge Mary Fahy said time would be also be required to allow for the preparation of victim impact statements and remanded him in custody to appear again on March 27.
In the case, the man faces four other charges relating to alleged incidents on November 21, 2023.
He is charged with two offences contrary to Section 45 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017. It is alleged the man exposed his genitals intending to cause fear, distress or alarm to another person at the Garda Regional HQ and at the Old Dublin Road
He was further charged with resisting a peace officer, Garda Michael Byrne, in the execution of his duty at the Old Dublin Road.
The man was also charged with a breach of the peace public order offence, also at the old Dublin Road.
