Knocknacarra and Mervue march on in FAI Junior Cup
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Mike Rafferty
~ 3 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Local Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty
The FAI Junior Cup saw two city sides produce excellent results over the weekend and in contrasting fashion as Mervue United and Knocknacarra advanced to the last 32 of the competition.
Galway’s third representatives are Maree-Oranmore and they travel to Dublin to meet Knockmitten United on Sunday.
In the Connacht Junior Cup, University of Galway twice had to come from behind before seeing off St John’s Athletic on penalties; but there was no good fortune for Galway Bohs as they exited in Sligo. The holders Athenry had a comfortable passage to the last 32 and they were joined by their B side, who also advanced.
FAI JUNIOR CUP
Knocknacarra 9
Kilmore United 1
The Kilmore United players were up at 6.30am on Sunday for their trip from their base near Rosslare Harbour in Wexford, but in reality by 2pm kick off time they were either still not awake or maybe had even gone back to sleep, as they conceded four opening-half goals and three more within minutes of the restart as Knocknacarra enjoyed the easiest of wins possible in this FAI Junior Cup Fourth Round tie.
It is difficult to know how such a weak team had progressed through three rounds of the competition locally, but that had nothing to do with the home side who were in command from the early exchanges at Cappagh Park.
Andrew Dillon did all the damage in the opening half with a hat-trick as Josh Hickey and Darcy Ngodjo provided the assists; while a Billy Archibald finish helped give Jimmy Nolan’s charges a comfortable 4-1 advantage.
Kilmore did level matters after Dillon had opened the scoring, Nathan Bates applying the finish after goalkeeper Adam Witych had batted down a free-kick from Darren Dempsey, but that was as good as their day got.
Two quick goals by Darcy Ngodjo on the restart made it 6-1, before he provided the assist for Josh Hickey to fire home from just inside the box to make it seven on 53 minutes.
While the goals dried up for a spell, Knocknacarra kept pouring forward as Evan Nolan, Conor Crean and Ngodjo continued to cause all sorts of issues for the struggling visitors.
The home side were to add two more goals in the closing minutes when some of the substitutes made a scoring contribution. Dragan Calic provided the cross from which Mark Jones applied the close-range finish; before Kevin Umude got the ninth in the last minute after a great run into the box saw him survive two strong challenges before finishing from an angle for a well-executed goal.
Pictured: The Galway United contingent that attended the Airtricity Women’s Premier Division Awards at Clontarf Castle in Dublin. From left: Adrian Cronin, Phil Trill, Jodie Griffin, Jenna Slattery and Gabriel Darcy. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile.
More like this:
Transport Minister confirms plans to clear existing rail line between Athenry and Claremorris
The Minister for Transport has confirmed plans are in place to clear the existing rail line betwe...
Births registered in Galway city down slightly on last year
The numbers of births registered in Galway is slightly down on last year’s figures. Between...
Garda Chief’s warning about lack of CCTV cameras in Galway
Galway would be badly caught out due to the absence of CCTV across the city in the event of a wid...
Speeding fines in Galway City halved after one road’s limit was raised
The number of motorists caught speeding in Galway City has almost halved after the limit was incr...
8,000 rugby fans set to descend on Galway City
More than 8,000 rugby fans will descend on Galway City this Saturday for the first sell-out game ...
Staff ‘tackled’ Galway City councillor on Crown Square move
Bradley Bytes - a sort of political column with Dara Bradley Cheer is in short supply at City ...
ConTempo concerts to spread Christmas cheer
Two concerts next week will bring the Galway Music Residency’s Lunchtime with ConTempo series to ...
Fit-again Hansen ready for the visit of Leinster in sell-out clash at the Sportsground
By JOHN FALLON CONNACHT have received a timely boost with Irish winger Mack Hansen cleared to ...
Galway City Climate Plan highlights risk of severe flooding and heatwaves
Severe flooding events, heatwaves and droughts all pose a significant risk in the coming decades,...