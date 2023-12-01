Knocknacarra and Mervue march on in FAI Junior Cup

Local Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty

The FAI Junior Cup saw two city sides produce excellent results over the weekend and in contrasting fashion as Mervue United and Knocknacarra advanced to the last 32 of the competition.

Galway’s third representatives are Maree-Oranmore and they travel to Dublin to meet Knockmitten United on Sunday.

In the Connacht Junior Cup, University of Galway twice had to come from behind before seeing off St John’s Athletic on penalties; but there was no good fortune for Galway Bohs as they exited in Sligo. The holders Athenry had a comfortable passage to the last 32 and they were joined by their B side, who also advanced.

FAI JUNIOR CUP

Knocknacarra 9

Kilmore United 1

The Kilmore United players were up at 6.30am on Sunday for their trip from their base near Rosslare Harbour in Wexford, but in reality by 2pm kick off time they were either still not awake or maybe had even gone back to sleep, as they conceded four opening-half goals and three more within minutes of the restart as Knocknacarra enjoyed the easiest of wins possible in this FAI Junior Cup Fourth Round tie.

It is difficult to know how such a weak team had progressed through three rounds of the competition locally, but that had nothing to do with the home side who were in command from the early exchanges at Cappagh Park.

Andrew Dillon did all the damage in the opening half with a hat-trick as Josh Hickey and Darcy Ngodjo provided the assists; while a Billy Archibald finish helped give Jimmy Nolan’s charges a comfortable 4-1 advantage.

Kilmore did level matters after Dillon had opened the scoring, Nathan Bates applying the finish after goalkeeper Adam Witych had batted down a free-kick from Darren Dempsey, but that was as good as their day got.

Two quick goals by Darcy Ngodjo on the restart made it 6-1, before he provided the assist for Josh Hickey to fire home from just inside the box to make it seven on 53 minutes.

While the goals dried up for a spell, Knocknacarra kept pouring forward as Evan Nolan, Conor Crean and Ngodjo continued to cause all sorts of issues for the struggling visitors.

The home side were to add two more goals in the closing minutes when some of the substitutes made a scoring contribution. Dragan Calic provided the cross from which Mark Jones applied the close-range finish; before Kevin Umude got the ninth in the last minute after a great run into the box saw him survive two strong challenges before finishing from an angle for a well-executed goal.

