Garda top brass mark Galway woman’s half century of service with the force

A golden anniversary of a different kind was marked by Margaret O’Connor this week – 50 years of service with An Garda Síochána!

Margaret joined the service as a Clerical Officer on November 12 1973, where she was attached to Oughterard Garda Station.

At that time, the station had a superintendent and was the District Headquarters for Salthill and North and South Connemara.

Margaret, who is from Rosscahill and married to Matt, made the move into Salthill in May 1994 when the station there became the new District HQ.

She quickly rose through the ranks and in 2002, she became the finance officer for the area, managing all local invoicing and expenses.

In 2020, she was promoted to Executive Officer and assumed responsibility for the management of Performance and Accountability Framework for the expanded District of Salthill and Clifden.

This week, Garda personnel and staff from her station and from throughout the Galway Division gathered in Salthill to celebrate the milestone.

Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche said: “In this half century of unwavering dedication and service Margaret, has exemplified the true spirit of commitment, loyalty and resilience.

“Throughout the five decades, Margaret’s contribution has left an indelible mark on the culture and spirit of, not only, the organisation but on the community as a whole.

“Margaret will continue to provide an essential service to the personnel in Salthill for many years to come.”

Margaret O’Connor pictured (front row) with Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche and Chief Superintendent Sean Colleran. Also pictured are (2nd row) Supt Finbarr Philpott, Supt Damien Flanagan and Supt Sean Glynn; (3rd row): Detective Supt Shane Cummins, Sergeant Padraic Clancy, Garda Brian O’Donnell and Inspector Brian Ryan and (4th row) Garda Austin Kelly, Garda David Murphy, Garda Ronan McNulty, Sergeant Vincent Jennings, Clerical Officer Ann O’Donnell, Inspector Adrian O’Neill and Garda Shane Nally.