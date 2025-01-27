Emergency response hubs to be established in Galway in aftermath of Storm Eowyn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Emergency response hubs are to be established in Galway in the aftermath of Storm Eowyn – but the locations still haven’t been announced.

Thousands are without power and could remain so until next week – while many others have no access to water, alternative heating sources, or mobile phone coverage.

The emergency response hubs will cater to basic needs such as hot food, water, broadband, showers, clothes washing and phone charging.

Nationally, they will be established in the worst hit areas – which include the West and North-West regions.

The matter was discussed at County Hall today, where meetings are still ongoing as to where the emergency response hubs will be.

Meanwhile, in the meantime, Councillor Shane Curley says in Loughrea, showers are being made available at the Long Point.