Drama of families left behind

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Ireland’s lack of regulation when it comes to surrogacy, and the impact this can have on LGBTQ+ & non-LGBTQ+ families is explored in Unguarded, a new play that’s coming to Galway this weekend.

Written and performed by Anthony Kinahan and directed by Anna Simpson it will be at the city’s Town Hall Theatre studio this Saturday, March 9, starting at 8.30pm. Anthony Kinahan uses physicality, song and humour as he explores how a father’s world falls apart due to circumstances outside his control. This father must overcome many obstacles as he seeks to secure a future for him and his son. Its creator describes Unguarded as a work about “love, loss and families left who are left behind”.

Directed by Anna Simpson of Louth’s Quintessence Theatre, this production was created in association with Droichead and An Táin Arts Centre, Dundalk.

The 75-minute piece was described as ‘remarkable’ by Sunday Independent theatre critic Emer O’Kelly, who stated that ‘ Kinahan offers his message through music, song, and dance with extraordinary soul and depth; and above all through the wealth of anguish he brings to the issue . . .”

Tickets at €16/14, plus €1 development fee, are available at: www.tht.ie ,091 569777, and at the box office

Pictured: Anthony Kinahan in Unguarded, which explores how Ireland’s lack of controls around surrogacy affects families.

 

