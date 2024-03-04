Deacon ascends to the top of Galway City Council!
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
A deacon will be unveiled as Galway City Council’s new Chief Executive today (Monday).
Galway City councillors privately joked last week that they would have to bring back the opening prayer before meetings, after it was confirmed Leonard Cleary – ordained a deacon in 2021 – was the preferred choice as new chief of the local authority.
An official announcement is due today, with the successful candidate to start the post before June’s Local Elections.
Councillors will formally approve the appointment – which went through the Public Appointments process – at their meeting today.
Patricia Philbin is currently serving as Interim Chief Executive, having taken over from Brendan McGrath who retired last summer.
Councillors were given a heads-up about the new CE in an email last week.
The nomination was passed at a Corporate Policy Group meeting, with a recommendation to go forward to the full Council.
They can, if they wish, seek to interview the preferred candidate, but that is unlikely.
According to the Clare Champion, Leonard Cleary was ordained a deacon of the Diocese of Cloyne while he was working as Director of Services for Rural Development at Clare County Council with responsibility for West Clare Municipal District.
Mr Cleary, a Clare native who was married with four children, was appointed permanent deacon in the Parish of Charleville in north County Cork three years ago.
He currently serves as Director of Tourism Development with Clare County Council – a position observers said stood to him during the interview process given the importance of tourism to Galway City’s economy.
Another factor in the appointment may be his close working relationship with the CE of Galway County Council, Liam Conneally, who transferred from Clare County Council last year where he served as Director of Services for Economic Development.
Mayor of Galway, Councillor Eddie Hoare (FG), met with Mr Cleary during the City Council’s trip to Milwaukee Irish Fest last year, where Mr Cleary participated in the open-air mass.
More like this:
Disappointment that new Knocknacarra primary care centre won’t have GP surgery
Disappointment has been expressed that the new primary care centre planned for Knocknacarra will ...
Wildlands in Moycullen seeking permission for major expansion of holiday cabins
Wildlands in Moycullen is seeking planning permission for a major expansion of 19 additional holi...
One in every five commercial premises in Galway City are vacant
New figures show that one in every five commercial premises in Galway City are lying empty. An...
Galway Courthouse could move to Dyke Road
A new, larger courthouse for Galway could be incorporated into plans for a mixed-use development ...
Palestinian solidarity group in Gaeltacht to hold public information meeting on apartheid free zones
A Palestinian solidarity group based in the Gaeltacht is holding a public information meeting tom...
Five crew members rescued by Coast Guard after getting into difficulty off Inis Mór this morning
Five crew members have been rescued following an emergency call this morning near Inis Mor. Short...
Inspection finds excellent standards at nursing home in Ballinasloe
An inspection carried out by HIQA has found excellent standards at a nursing home in Ballinasloe....
European Parliament funding allows first ever screening of film with Irish subtitles in Club Scannán Sailearna
The European Parliament has funded subtitles and free screenings in Connemara of films shortliste...
Spay your pets to avoid fall-out, warns Galway dog charity
The MADRA dogs’ charity has this week made a heartfelt plea to dog owners to spay their female pe...