Culture community conspicuous by their absence at book launch

Bradley Bytes – a sort of political column with Dara Bradley

There was a huge turnout at the launch of a new book by economic geographer and University of Galway lecturer, Dr Patrick Collins, last Thursday at the new Signify offices at Bonham Quay by the docks.

Conspicuous by their absence were members of Galway Culture Company (the latest iteration of Galway 2020 Capital of Culture company). And there was no sign either of Galway City Council staff involved in arts and culture, or those who played any part in the ECOC project.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Galway, Councillor Eddie Hoare (FG) was the only elected representative who bothered to attend the bash. One councillor out of 18 on Galway City Council was not a good look!

Their no-show was even more bizarre given the subject matter of the publication, ‘Galway: Making a Capital of Culture’, which contains valuable lessons for local arts and culture policy decision-makers.

President of University of Galway, Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh, did not give the welcoming address, as was billed on invitations (we hear he sent apologies on the night). But Laureate na nÓg, Patricia Forde, stole the show with a wonderful balanced speech, in which she diplomatically referred to ‘mismanagement’ of Galway 2020.

The Artistic Director of Galway International Arts Festival, Paul Fahy. was present; as was Festival CEO, John Crumlish, and his wife Eithne Verling, Director of Galway Museum, but where was everyone else from Galway’s culture scene?

Pity about the no-shows, perhaps they would’ve learned something . . . they also missed out on fab views of the docks from the second floor of the new-build, and on very fancy canapes!

Photo: At the launch of ‘Galway: Making a Capital of Culture’ at the Signify Health offices were, from left: the book’ s author, Patrick Collins; Patricia Forde, Laureate na nÓg who launched it; Signify Health’s VP and Site Lead, Ireland Operations, Elaine Murphy’ and Mayor of Galway Cllr Eddie Hoare. Members of Galway Culture Company were conspicuous by their absence).

