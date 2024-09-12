County Galway now qualifies for Rent Pressure Zone status, according to a new report.

Rent Pressure Zones are parts of the country where rents are highest and rising, and where households have the greatest difficulty finding affordable accommodation.





They are intended to moderate the rise in rents in these areas and create a stable and sustainable rental market that allows landlord and tenants to plan financially for their future.

Galway County is one of two areas to qualify, alongside the Carrigaline area in Cork.

Rosemary Steen, Director of the Residential Tenancies Board, says it’s also publishing a second set of data today:

