Corinthians show steel in edging past Ulster hosts

Corinthians 15

Dungannon 14

By John Mulligan

A second-half penalty from Sean Naughton proved to be decisive in this thrilling All-Ireland League tie played in Stevenson Park on Saturday.

It was a win that could prove crucial as Corinthians move towards the reverse fixtures after Christmas and proved that while they can turn on the style when needed, they are also able to eke out the tough wins.

Corinthians opened the scoring with a try from Finn McNulty with 14 minutes gone on the clock. Joey Tierney was to the fore on this one. His pass found John Devine who cut through the cover with ease before passing to McNulty to finish.

Dungannon responded with a try from Cameron Steenson, converted by James Gamble, in the following minutes and it was a message of intent from the Ulster side and a signal that Corinthians were going to have to work very hard if they were to win this game.

With chances at a minimum and conditions making playing difficult, it would take a moment of magic from Finn McNulty to restore the visitors’ lead. The move started with a maul inside the opposition 22, that went through the phases. Tierney passed to Harry Rogers who in turn had Orin Burke in support. Burke cut an outstanding line with Naughton on the loop and McNulty was on the end to score an outstanding try. With Naughton kicking the conversion, Corinthians would go five points ahead coming up to half-time.

However, the whistle had barely left the mouth of referee Johnny Quinn when the home side hit back with a try. This one came from their number eight James McMahon and with Gamble kicking his second conversion of the day, it did not look good.

It was here where character was on show and a penalty from Naughton 15 minutes into the second half would incredibly be the last score of the game and would give Corinthians the lead once more. The out half nailing the kick from in front of the posts outside the Dungannon 22.

Pictured: Corinthians Seconds who were beaten 14-6 by Buccaneers in the final of the Curley Cup in Ballyhaunis on Sunday last. Back row, left to right: Eoin O’Connor, Jamie McPhilbin, Matthew Lyttle, Rory McCleane, Peadar McTavish, Sam Concannon, Kevin Le Gear, Dan Keane, Dillon McAuliffe, Brandon Hynes, Ross Doogan, Sean Comer O’Brien. Front row: Shay Phillips, Daniel Keane, Jimi Fenton, Dylan Keane, Aidan Healy, Geariod Hennessy, Oscar Garcia, Liam Carpenter.