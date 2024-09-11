Calls for improved accessibility at Long Point swimming area Loughrea
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway County Council is being urged to improve accessibility at the Long Point swimming area in Loughrea.
The popular area is in need of a ramp and a beach wheelchair, according to local councillor Declan Kelly.
Independent Ireland Councillor says the inaccessibility is hard to ignore, especially when the amenity experiences busy periods.
