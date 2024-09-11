Calls for improved accessibility at Long Point swimming area Loughrea

Galway County Council is being urged to improve accessibility at the Long Point swimming area in Loughrea.

The popular area is in need of a ramp and a beach wheelchair, according to local councillor Declan Kelly.





Independent Ireland Councillor says the inaccessibility is hard to ignore, especially when the amenity experiences busy periods.

