Boil Water Notice issued for customers supplied by Carna Kilkieran Regional Public Water Supply Scheme and Roundstone areas

Uisce Éireann has issued a boil water notice to customers supplied by the Carna Kilkieran Regional Public Water Supply Scheme due to power outages which has impacted the water treatment process.

The notice, following consultation with the HSE, affects approximately 2,294 customers.

Areas impacted include all customers on the Carna Kilkieran Regional Public Water Supply Scheme including customers in Roundstone.

A map of the affected area is available to view in the supply and service section of water.i.e

Water must be boiled for: Drinking, for Drinks made with water, the Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating, for Brushing of teeth and making of Ice.

Uisce Éireann are encouraging customers to engage with them through their website, social media and through the customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

