University of Galway launches new outreach courses for its Youth Academy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University of Galway has launched a new series of outreach courses for school pupils.

Youth Academy allows young people to experience university life and engage with researchers and academics.

It started in 2012, but is adding ten new courses this year, including biomedical science, creative technologies and coastal engineering.

The six-week courses cater for fourth, fifth and sixth-class primary school students and first, second and third-year secondary school students

They’ll be held on Saturday mornings from February 8th, and applications are open from January 10th until 16th at universityofgalway.ie/youthacademy/

ENDS