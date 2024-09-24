Oughterard-based butchers claim prestigious national award

An Oughterard-based business has won a category at the prestigious Euro-Toques Ireland Food Awards held in Dublin

McGeough’s Butchers topped the Farm category at this year’s awards for their unique charcuterie products and fresh meats.





53 years and three generations after opening their doors, the family business says it has stayed true to its traditional roots.

The Euro-Toques awards look to celebrate small artisan producers for a shared commitment to sustainable and traditional practices.

