Nuns’ Island venue to be a hub for city’s arts activities
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Funding of €3.8m has been secured to renovate the existing Nuns’ Island Theatre and completely refurbish the Church House to the rear.
The work will link the buildings into a new multi-purpose creative centre, named Creative Space, on Nuns’ Island.
The two historic buildings located on the site, situated on the Western side of the Corrib River, the Nuns’ Island Theatre (built Circa 1835), is a former Presbyterian Church and the Church House, also known as ‘The Manse’, (constructed between 1855 and 1872) attached to the rear of the Theatre, originally served as a home for the church’s various Ministers.
Public consultation on the role and functions of the Nuns’ Island site and its place within the creative and cultural landscape of the city was conducted by Urban Lab Galway on behalf of Galway City Council and the University of Galway in 2021 and 2022.
Responses from the consultation identified that people wanted to see a multifunctional space that could be used for rehearsals, studios, meetings, events and administration.
Creative Space will offer Galway’s artistic community rehearsal and performance space and will promote the venue as the space for innovative and experimental work by emerging companies, individuals and minority communities in Galway.
Galway City Council said that the long-term aim of the CreativeSpace concept was to consolidate Galway Arts Centre’s position as a key resource for artists.
“This will be achieved by promoting Nuns’ Island theatre as Galway’s ‘go to’ venue for emerging theatre and performing companies; by providing space at affordable rates to enable Galway’s artists to bring their projects to stage; and by nurturing amateur artists through our comprehensive youth-led programme,” said a Council statement.
Pictured: The existing Nuns’ Island Theatre and refurbished Church House to the rear will link up as a new multi-purpose creative centre.
More like this:
Going is great for a bumper Races!
So far attendances have been on a par with last year for the first half of the week, but organise...
British raiders strike twice for Yorkshire-based yards
NOBODY can be sure if two cross-channel raiders have ever struck on the same day at the Galway Su...
Return of swan flocks to city’s shores comes with a warning to give them space
The return of a large flock of swans to various spots in the city after an absence of a few years...
Ageism in Galway politics is still alive and kicking
Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley The focus on the ages of Joe Biden ...
Arts Festival attendances top 400,000
THE Galway International Arts Festival came to a close on Sunday night, with a sold-out Saw Docto...
Macnas funded for all-island initiative
Galway’s Macnas Theatre company is one of six organisations that have been awarded Government fun...
Pain of defeat will linger long for players and management
By JOHN FALLON THERE was an interesting observation in the build-up to the All-Ireland final w...
University Hospital Galway experiencing increasing COVID-19 cases
University Hospital Galway is dealing with an increase in COVID-19 positive cases throughout the ...
Portarlington woman wins coveted Best Dressed title on Ladies Day at Ballybrit
Laois woman Davina Knight from Portarlington has won the coveted Best Dressed title on Ladies Day...