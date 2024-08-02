  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

Nuns’ Island venue to be a hub for city’s arts activities

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Nuns’ Island venue to be a hub for city’s arts activities Nuns’ Island venue to be a hub for city’s arts activities
Share story:

Funding of €3.8m has been secured to renovate the existing Nuns’ Island Theatre and completely refurbish the Church House to the rear.

The work will link the buildings into a new multi-purpose creative centre, named Creative Space, on Nuns’ Island.

The two historic buildings located on the site, situated on the Western side of the Corrib River, the Nuns’ Island Theatre (built Circa 1835), is a former Presbyterian Church and the Church House, also known as ‘The Manse’, (constructed between 1855 and 1872) attached to the rear of the Theatre, originally served as a home for the church’s various Ministers.

Public consultation on the role and functions of the Nuns’ Island site and its place within the creative and cultural landscape of the city was conducted by Urban Lab Galway on behalf of Galway City Council and the University of Galway in 2021 and 2022.

Responses from the consultation identified that people wanted to see a multifunctional space that could be used for rehearsals, studios, meetings, events and administration.

Creative Space will offer Galway’s artistic community rehearsal and performance space and will promote the venue as the space for innovative and experimental work by emerging companies, individuals and minority communities in Galway.

Galway City Council said that the long-term aim of the CreativeSpace concept was to consolidate Galway Arts Centre’s position as a key resource for artists.

“This will be achieved by promoting Nuns’ Island theatre as Galway’s ‘go to’ venue for emerging theatre and performing companies; by providing space at affordable rates to enable Galway’s artists to bring their projects to stage; and by nurturing amateur artists through our comprehensive youth-led programme,” said a Council statement.

Pictured: The existing Nuns’ Island Theatre and refurbished Church House to the rear will link up as a new multi-purpose creative centre.

More like this:
no_space
Going is great for a bumper Races!

So far attendances have been on a par with last year for the first half of the week, but organise...

no_space
British raiders strike twice for Yorkshire-based yards

NOBODY can be sure if two cross-channel raiders have ever struck on the same day at the Galway Su...

no_space
Return of swan flocks to city’s shores comes with a warning to give them space

The return of a large flock of swans to various spots in the city after an absence of a few years...

no_space
Ageism in Galway politics is still alive and kicking

Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley The focus on the ages of Joe Biden ...

no_space
Arts Festival attendances top 400,000

THE Galway International Arts Festival came to a close on Sunday night, with a sold-out Saw Docto...

no_space
Macnas funded for all-island initiative

Galway’s Macnas Theatre company is one of six organisations that have been awarded Government fun...

no_space
Pain of defeat will linger long for players and management

By JOHN FALLON THERE was an interesting observation in the build-up to the All-Ireland final w...

no_space
University Hospital Galway experiencing increasing COVID-19 cases

University Hospital Galway is dealing with an increase in COVID-19 positive cases throughout the ...

no_space
Portarlington woman wins coveted Best Dressed title on Ladies Day at Ballybrit

Laois woman Davina Knight from Portarlington has won the coveted Best Dressed title on Ladies Day...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up