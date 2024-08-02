Nuns’ Island venue to be a hub for city’s arts activities

Funding of €3.8m has been secured to renovate the existing Nuns’ Island Theatre and completely refurbish the Church House to the rear.

The work will link the buildings into a new multi-purpose creative centre, named Creative Space, on Nuns’ Island.

The two historic buildings located on the site, situated on the Western side of the Corrib River, the Nuns’ Island Theatre (built Circa 1835), is a former Presbyterian Church and the Church House, also known as ‘The Manse’, (constructed between 1855 and 1872) attached to the rear of the Theatre, originally served as a home for the church’s various Ministers.

Public consultation on the role and functions of the Nuns’ Island site and its place within the creative and cultural landscape of the city was conducted by Urban Lab Galway on behalf of Galway City Council and the University of Galway in 2021 and 2022.

Responses from the consultation identified that people wanted to see a multifunctional space that could be used for rehearsals, studios, meetings, events and administration.

Creative Space will offer Galway’s artistic community rehearsal and performance space and will promote the venue as the space for innovative and experimental work by emerging companies, individuals and minority communities in Galway.

Galway City Council said that the long-term aim of the CreativeSpace concept was to consolidate Galway Arts Centre’s position as a key resource for artists.

“This will be achieved by promoting Nuns’ Island theatre as Galway’s ‘go to’ venue for emerging theatre and performing companies; by providing space at affordable rates to enable Galway’s artists to bring their projects to stage; and by nurturing amateur artists through our comprehensive youth-led programme,” said a Council statement.

Pictured: The existing Nuns’ Island Theatre and refurbished Church House to the rear will link up as a new multi-purpose creative centre.