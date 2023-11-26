Zero refurbishment grants drawn down in Galway in 18 months

No refurbishment grants have been drawn down in Galway in the past 18 months.

The scheme provides a grant of up to €50,000 to renovate a vacant property and up to €70,000 if the property is derelict.





However, applicants are critical of the fact that the grant is only given after works have been carried out:

Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell is calling on the Housing Minister to review the scheme, saying it is not fit for purpose.

