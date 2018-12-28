Yuletide swimmers raise funds for charities

They came, they saw, they conquered…the Christmas waves – and Galway’s charity swimmers still made it home in time for a well-deserved festive dinner, having done their bit for worthy causes.

The Christmas Day Swim has become a fixture on the calendar up and down the country – but nowhere more than along Salthill’s Promo where record numbers braved the cold to do their bit for their chosen charity.

And out the county, in Loughrea and Kinvara, they also took to the waters, while others stayed on dry land to take part in a plethora of charity runs and walks that whetted the appetite and raised funds for several charities.

There were GOAL Miles at Dangan in Galway and in Spiddal, while there were fundraisers in Abbeyknockmoy as well as the annual run in Athenry – and at a host of other venues across the county.

Record numbers togged out for this year’s 29th Christmas Day Swim at Blackrock in Salthill, in aid of COPE Galway’s Services for people experiencing Homelessness, Domestic Abuse and services for Older People in Galway.

Others braved the icy waters for Galway Hospice – and in all, over 900 swimmers took part watched by an estimated 8,000 people, thronged onto the steps of Blackrock in a steady stream throughout the morning.

The Galway Bay dip has become an annual family tradition for those living in and returning to Galway for Christmas – among them last Tuesday, Peter Read from Australia.

“I’ve come back here, 18 years later, to bring my family over from Sydney to take the plunge just like I did many years ago – it’s an amazing tradition and Galway is such a fantastic place that’s proud of its community!” he said.

