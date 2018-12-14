Youth Ballet West adds extra performance of Nutcracker

Youth Ballet West have added an extra performance to their Christmas ballet production, Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, after the first two performances sold out well in advance.

The extra show will be staged this Sunday, December 16, at 1pm.

This much-loved ballet follows Clara on a magical journey where her Nutcracker doll comes to life, the Rat King stages a battle with the Toy Soldiers and Clara travels through the beautiful Land of Snow into the Kingdom of the Sweets where she meets The Sugar Plum Fairy.

The Youth Ballet West production features a huge cast of 54 dancers, including 14 male dancers, award-winning guest artists from Ballet West Scotland and English National Ballet, and selected younger dancers from across the West of Ireland and Midlands.

The character of Madam Bonbon, who opens Act II, the Kingdom of the Sweets, is seldom seen in modern productions of the Nutcracker according to Judith Sibley of Youth Ballet West.

