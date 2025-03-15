  • Services

Your guide to St Patrick's Day parades across County Galway – UPDATED

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The city parade kicks off at 11:30AM, starting at the University of Galway, and involves 50 community groups, over 3,000 participants and Grand Marshal Sharon Shannon.

Killimor is hosting its first-ever parade on Sunday, the day before St Patrick’s Day – with festivities kicking off at 2PM.

The Kinvara and Glenamaddy parades are also taking place on Sunday from 2PM.

Portumna’s parade will start at 12pm with the raising of the Irish flag and assembly will begin at 11:30AM at the Portumna Mart.

Athenry is celebrating community and diversity with their parade which starts after Mass – around 11:45AM from the Raheen Link Road.

Mountbellew’s parade – promising local talent and colourful displays – kicks off at 12PM.

The parade in Claregalway also gets underway at midday from Hughes SuperValue Claregalway Courtyard.

At half 12, the festivities get underway in Clifden, with entertainment in the Town Square.

Dunmore’s parade kicks off from the national school at 12:30PM

Oughterard will begin its parade at 1PM, with traffic diversions in place from 12:45 until 2:45PM.

The parade in Headford begins at 12:45PM, with Moyne Villa Football Club as the Grand Marshal.

Gort will host the likes of puppet shows, and face painting along with the parade, themed ‘Our Community’, which begins at 12:45PM.

Meanwhile Loughrea’s ‘Connections’-themed parade will see dancers and musicians fill the streets from 1PM.

In Castleblakeny, the fun begins at 1:30PM with the parade, followed by a kids disco afterwards.

Tuam is going with the theme ‘health is better than wealth’ for its parade, which kicks off at 2pm.

Ballinasloe’s parade sets off at 2PM, with prizes in five categories up for grabs along with the Tony Colohan Memorial Trophy for the overall winner.

The Abbeyknockmoy’s St Patrick’s Day Parade will kick off at 2pm this year, beginning from Mannions Bar – which will host prize presentations afterwards.

Moycullen’s Parade begins at 2pm and the Grand Marshall is Ailbhe Davoren described by the parade organisers as “a sporting and community legend”.

The Roundstone St Patrick’s Day parade kicks off at 2:30PM, and will be followed by a prize ceremony and kids party.

Oranmore’s 20th annual parade kicks off at 3PM, with viewers encouraged to find their spot at 2:30PM.

In Craughwell, paralympic athlete Shauna Bocque is the Grand Marshal, and the parade kicks off at 3PM. ]

