Younger market the target of Mercedes-Benz’s new coupe

Mercedes-Benz has just launched the new CLA 4-door coupé on the Irish market. This is successor to a model that was first introduced here six years ago and brings all that is good about their latest range which they are updating this year.

Mercedes are purposely targeting a much younger audience and believe that this car will be a flag-bearer for their ‘New Generation Compact Cars’ range of affordable line.

As Ciaran Allen, their sales manager in Ireland puts it, “the arrival of the CLA adds to the cross-generational appeal of Mercedes-Benz, creating what many have come to think of as ‘Generation Benz’ – style-conscious young male and female drivers for whom design, technology and motoring enjoyment are amongst life’s great pleasures”.

“With the new CLA, we expect to be even more successful in attracting this generation and, in this way, build a strong presence for Mercedes-Benz beyond its traditional base in an ever-growing segment of the market that was previously the preserve of others,” Allen added.

As you would expect, Mercedes-Benz are to the fore as far as the latest design and technology is concerned and the CLA is fully equipped with high-tech driver assistance features that combine with new design elements and subtle body and interior detailing that give it a fresh new appeal while preserving all of its original allure.

A low-slung, coupé-like body with front diamond patterned grille and bold central star, point to its sporty character – an effect accentuated by subtle power domes, a wider track, flared arches and set back position of the passenger area. At the rear, design changes to its bumper and tail lamps give an added sense of width.

