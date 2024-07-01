A young woman raped in a Galway shed has waived her anonymity in order to allow her attacker to be named.

The eight-year jail term to be served by rapist Jonathan Moran has been described by his victim Bláthnaid Raleigh as a strong sentence that has brought huge relief.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Today’s Irish Independent reports that 26 year old Jonathan Moran was jailed for eight years after he was found guilty of raping Bláthnaid with a bottle in a garden shed in July 2019.

Ms Raleigh was left with extensive physical injuries that required months of treatment in the sexual assault unit.

Mr Moran, from Tower View in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, denied what he had done, but was found guilty by a jury at the Central Criminal Court.

Ms Raleigh had been attending the Galway Arts Festival with a friend when they bumped into various people they knew from Mullingar, including Moran, and she went back to the Airbnb where he was staying, which is where the attack happened.

It’s understood that Jonathan Moran, who played rugby with Mullingar Rugby Club for over a decade, kept the incident, his arrest and charge secret from his teammates and club for five years.

The post Young woman raped in Galway shed waives her anonymity to allow her attacker to be named appeared first on Galway Bay FM.