Young stars show skills in festival of hurling

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 1 minutes read
The next generation of young hurlers from across the south of the country shared the stage recently as pupils from 16 local national schools took part Hurling Tournament, organised again by Gort Community Gardaí.
It was a fun day for all concerned as the schools competed for four divisional cups and medals in a tournament organised by Community Garda Gerard Naughton. In the end, Killeeneen NS emerged as winners of the Division 1 final. Peterswell won the Division 2 final; Kilbeacanty were winners in Division 3, and Kiltartan were winners of Division 4 final.
“This is just one of the many community activities run by Gort Community Gardaí which aims to fosters good community relations and inclusiveness in the local area,” said Garda Naughton.
“I would like to thank Gort GAA for giving the use of the fields and facilities, the four official referees Ronan McNulty, James Lundon, Andrew Monaghan and Kevin Egan, the medics for the day and the Gardaí that helped out on the day,” he added.
Pictured: Kiltartan, winners of Division 4 final at the Annual National Schools Hurling Tournament, organised by Gort Community Gardaí.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Department of Public Health, HSE West and North West, appeal to the public amid a rise in COVID-19 infections
The Department of Public Health, HSE West and North West has released a statement encouraging the...
Newly elected Mayor Of Galway City to prioritise delivery of Masterplan for the city
Newly elected Mayor of Galway City Councillor Peter Keane has told Galway Bay FM News that one of...
Galway astro-photographers make shortlist for next stage of competition
Three Galway astro-photographers have been selected for the next stage of the prestigious ‘Reach ...
Global learners enjoy their Irish immersion at work in Claregalway
Enthusiastic learners from Uganda, South Africa and Mexico were among the employees at two adjoin...
Councillor Peter Keane elected new Mayor of Galway
Councillor Peter Keane has been elected the new Mayor of Galway, succeeding outgoing Mayor, Counc...
Man arrested after 7kg of cannabis seized in Galway
A man’s been arrested after more than 7 kilos of cannabis was seized in Galway. The haul &...
Number of new faces as County Council holds first meeting of new five year term
There were a number of brand new faces at County Hall today for the first meeting of the new Coun...
Claddagh Watch doubling patrols tonight as Leaving Cert exams end
Claddagh Watch will be carrying out double patrols tonight on the final day of the Leaving Certif...
Dunmore Councillor Ollie Turner elected as Leas Cathaoirleach of County Galway
Fine Gael Councillor Ollie Turner has been elected as Leas Cathaoirleach of County Galway. ItR...