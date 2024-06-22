  • Services

Young stars show skills in festival of hurling

Published:

The next generation of young hurlers from across the south of the country shared the stage recently as pupils from 16 local national schools took part Hurling Tournament, organised again by Gort Community Gardaí.

It was a fun day for all concerned as the schools competed for four divisional cups and medals in a tournament organised by Community Garda Gerard Naughton. In the end, Killeeneen NS emerged as winners of the Division 1 final. Peterswell won the Division 2 final; Kilbeacanty were winners in Division 3, and Kiltartan were winners of Division 4 final.

“This is just one of the many community activities run by Gort Community Gardaí which aims to fosters good community relations and inclusiveness in the local area,” said Garda Naughton.

“I would like to thank Gort GAA for giving the use of the fields and facilities, the four official referees Ronan McNulty, James Lundon, Andrew Monaghan and Kevin Egan, the medics for the day and the Gardaí that helped out on the day,” he added.

Pictured: Kiltartan, winners of Division 4 final at the Annual National Schools Hurling Tournament, organised by Gort Community Gardaí.

