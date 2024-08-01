Young people invited to Biodiversity workshops in Galway city
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Biodiversity workshops geared toward young people are taking place in Galway city on the 22nd to 24th of August.
The Galway City Biodiversity Officer, artists, an ecologist and local librarian will be in attendance at the events, which all run from 9:30AM to 1PM.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Each event will start with an outdoor workshop, followed by indoor activities in a nearby library.
The first workshop, aimed at children between 6 and 9 years will take place on August 22nd at Merlin Woods Community Garden and Ballybane Library.
The second, for children aged between 9-12 years, will be hosted at Westside Community Garden and Library on August 23rd.
While the third, for those aged between 13-18 years will take place at Woodquay Park & Galway City Library.
Tickets are free, but booking is required, and more information can be found online at galwaycity.ie
The post Young people invited to Biodiversity workshops in Galway city appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
County planners refuse extension of permission for office development in heart of Oranmore
County planners have refused an extension of planning permission for an office development in the...
104th Claremorris Show this Sunday 4th August boasts wide list of attractions
The final countdown has begun for the 104th Claremorris Agricultural Show which takes place this ...
€4 million for Nun’s Island Theatre and Church House
Just shy of four million euro has been secured to renovate the Nuns Island Theatre and Church Hou...
High interest in Ladies Day competition as registration deadline approaches
Today is Ladies Day at the Galway Races, and entries for the competition have been flooding in. O...
Athenry training centre would be a game changer
Galway United rolled out the big guns this week to convince the Government to back its plans for ...
Nearly €100 million worth of ‘Irish wool’ sold by retailers is imported
ALMOST €100 million worth of so-called Irish woollen products sold in Ireland during the year are...
United’s dismal away run against Rovers continues
Sligo Rovers 2 Galway United 0 By Mike Rafferty at the Showgrounds GALWAY United's poor ...
It’s a nightmare for Galway footballers as chances spurned to capture Sam
Armagh 1-11 Galway 0-13 THE sense of anti-climax is overwhelming. An All-Ireland football f...
Aran native loves how Kneecap showcases Irish language on global stage
Actress Fionnuala Flaherty was subbing as an Irish teacher in inner city Dublin in 2018, when the...