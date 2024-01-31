Young Oranmore farmer to join the National Dairy Council’s Farmer Ambassador Programme
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A young Oranmore farmer is set to join the National Dairy Council’s Farmer Ambassador Programme.
Enda Walsh will join a group of 13 Farmer Ambassadors who act as spokespeople for Ireland’s grass-fed family farms in the dairy production system.
Enda studied Dairy Business in UCD before returning home to work alongside his parents Henry and Patricia at their farm on the outskirts of Oranmore.
He says it is great to be “shoulder to shoulder” with the team making Irish dairy more sustainable.
Enda Walsh also says it’s a privilege to be picked to represent Galway.
The post Young Oranmore farmer to join the National Dairy Council’s Farmer Ambassador Programme appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
