Young man who died in Monday morning traffic collision named
The young man who died after a single vehicle collision in the early hours of Monday morning in Moycullen has been named
21 year old, Cormac Frank Kinsella, from Carlow, was a third year medical student at the University of Galway.
He was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident that occurred along the N59 near Bushypark
Tributes are being paid to Cormac Frank online on rip.ie, with many describing him as a fantastic young man
