  • Services

Services

Young man arrested in connection with drugs seizure in Renmore

Published:

Young man arrested in connection with drugs seizure in Renmore
Share story:

A man in his twenties has been arrested in connection with a drugs seizure in Renmore valued at approximately €64,000

While on patrol on the Renmore Road last evening, Gardaí stopped a male who was found to be in possession of a knife.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

He was arrested and taken to a Garda station in the North Western Region.

Following enquiries by investigating Gardaí, a search was conducted at an address in Galway.

During the course of the search suspected cannabis, cocaine, ketamine, MDMA and ecstasy was seized by Gardaí.

The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

Various drug paraphernalia was also seized and investigations are ongoing.

The post Young man arrested in connection with drugs seizure in Renmore appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Tech firm BuyMedia announces 100 new jobs for Galway

100 new jobs have been announced at the official opening of a major extension at Platform 94 in M...

no_space
Thérapie Clinic launches Ireland’s largest aesthetic clinic in Galway

Europe’s number one medical aesthetic clinic, Thérapie Clinic, successfully launched Ireland’s la...

no_space
Award winning Country Show set for Galway

Now seen by over 350,000 fans live and watched by millions on TV Europe’s No.1 multi award winnin...

no_space
Clifden Pony Show organisers aim for August event to go ahead despite arena concerns

The organisers of the Clifden Pony Show are aiming for the August event to go ahead despite recen...

no_space
Works underway on new outdoor gym in Castlepark

Works are now underway on a new outdoor gym in Castlepark. The Calisthenics gym will be located a...

no_space
Survey of air quality in city identifies low levels of pollution due to traffic levels

A survey of air quality in Galway City has identified relatively low levels of pollution due to t...

no_space
Labour selects Galway City Centre candidate for June’s local elections

The Labour Party has selected its candidate to run in the Galway City Centre area in June’s...

no_space
Sports Minister Thomas Byrne to visit Galway

Junior Minister for Sport and Physical Education Thomas Byrne will visit Galway later today Minis...

no_space
Rents in Galway 61 per cent higher than pre-pandemic era

In Galway City, rents have risen by 11.3% in the last year and the average rent is now €1999. In ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up