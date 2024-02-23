Young man arrested in connection with drugs seizure in Renmore
A man in his twenties has been arrested in connection with a drugs seizure in Renmore valued at approximately €64,000
While on patrol on the Renmore Road last evening, Gardaí stopped a male who was found to be in possession of a knife.
He was arrested and taken to a Garda station in the North Western Region.
Following enquiries by investigating Gardaí, a search was conducted at an address in Galway.
During the course of the search suspected cannabis, cocaine, ketamine, MDMA and ecstasy was seized by Gardaí.
The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.
Various drug paraphernalia was also seized and investigations are ongoing.
