Young Kinvara innovators making waves with 'Optimistic Oysters' and 'Flood Busters' projects

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Young innovators from St. Joseph’s National School Kinvara are tackling oyster depletion and flooding issues in their local area.

Calling themselves ‘The Optimistic Oysters’ and ‘The Flood Busters’, the fifth and sixth class students talked to experts, compiled data and created solutions for local issues.

The pupils will compete next month in a schools science competition sponsored by LEGO with the theme this year ‘Submerge’ focusing on water related topics

Our reporter Chloe Nolan went out to Kinvara to see how the projects work: