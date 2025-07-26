Young Galway farmers urged to apply for new targetted scheme

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Young farmers in Galway are being urged to apply for a new support scheme.

The Long Established Young Farmers, or Forgotten Farmers, scheme aims to recognise farmers under 40 in 2015 who started farming before 2008.

€5 million has been allocated in the Budget to fund the initiative, and the deadline to apply on Agfood.ie is 5:30PM on August 13th.

Headford area Fine Gael Councillor Andrew Reddington says this scheme will be of huge value to young local farmers