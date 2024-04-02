Young family carers from Tuam fighting for extra support from Galway County Council
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Two young family carers from Tuam are fighting for extra support from Galway County Council.
At a meeting of Tuam councillors this week, two local secondary school students – who are providing home-care to their mothers – gave a presentation.
Shakira and Thabo outlined the impossibility of trying to balance their education with the demands of full-time care.
Cathaoirleach Donagh Killilea said it was “hurtful” to hear of the lack of support and pledged to raise the issue with the local authority to see what assistance could be given.
Our reporter Kevin Dwyer spoke to Shakira and Thabo – and Shakira started off by explaining how she cares for her mother.
