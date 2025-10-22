Young disabled people to lead University of Galway study on care and support

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A group of young disabled people is to lead a University of Galway study on care and support.

The research team will work alongside young people aged 18 to 24, who have disabilities, to gather their lived experiences of care and support.

The findings will be analysed to produce evidence-based guidance on how law and policy can be reformed to realise disabled people’s human rights.

The charitable health foundation known as Wellcome is providing 700,000 euro for the study through one of their Early-Career Grants to Dr Clíona de Bhailís.

A post-doctoral researcher at the university’s Centre for Disability Law and Policy, Dr de Bhailís says disabled people will be at the heart of this study