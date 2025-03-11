Young coders prove red-hot at Coolest Projects

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
A dozen young coders from one East Galway school enjoyed a return to the national stage recently – for the first time since the original Covid outbreak.
The twelve young members of Eyrecourt Codeclub travelled to the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin to take part in Coolest Projects 2025 on Saturday last.
Coolest Projects was an annual fixture on the coding calendar for Eyrecourt Coderdojo until the pandemic halted all club activities.
But Eyrecourt Coderdojo, which was one of the longest running Coderdojo’s in the west, closed its doors in March 2020 and only finally reopened in November 2024.
And now – rebranded to Eyrecourt Codeclub – it is back as an afterschool club for the pupils of Eyrecourt NS…and back on the Coolest stage too!
Coolest Projects celebrates young digital creators and the amazing things they make with technology.
There are in-person Coolest Projects in many countries around the world and there is also a worldwide online Coolest Projects. There are many categories to choose from.
This year the Eyrecourt coders entered the Scratch programming category.
Over a number of weeks, they decided on a theme, characters, a story and a game structure. They employed many creative skills including photo editing, digital design, drawing and of course intricate coding!
Coolest projects provided a bursary for a bus from Eyrecourt to Dublin, ensuring all children could travel and take part in the event.
On arrival each child registered and received their lanyard and t-shirt. They had to set up their project and wait for the judges at their allotted time.
The judging was very supportive and affirmative with two judges coming to each project, playing the game or story, asking questions about the process and giving very positive feedback.
The best part of the day was visiting other projects, meeting other coders and getting ideas and motivation for next year!
One of the goodie bag surprises was a Raspberry Pi Pico Starter Kit. It will fill up many Code Club sessions for weeks to come!
Eyrecourt Code Club is run by Éilis Treacy who founded Eyrecourt Coderdojo in 2013.
Principal of Eyrecourt NS with a MA in Digital Media for Education, she is passionate about integrating coding and ICT throughout the curriculum.
And with no Coderdojo in the area and the closest Coderdojo full with a waiting list, she decided to open a Coderdojo in Eyrecourt twelve years ago.
Eyrecourt Code Club is hosted by Éilis Treacy every Wednesday after school for children who attend Eyrecourt NS.
It is one of the many benefits on offer to pupils of the rural DEIS school – and prospective pupils and parents can find out all about that this weekend.
Because there will be an Open Day in Eyrecourt NS this Saturday, March 8, at 11am. And anyone interested in learning more about the school and the extra activities on offer are very welcome to attend.
Pictured: Eyrecourt Code Club members at Coolest Projects (back – from left) Mila Gilligan, Ryan Lynch, Cillian O’Brien, Ava Lynch, Shane Rocke, with (front) Lorcan O’Brien, Shay Gohery, Mario Brumar, James Staunton, Tyler Griffin, Éabha Williams and Lily Horan.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway beverage business is one of five to win place on mentoring programme
A Galway start-up which offers organic hot cacao drinks as a functional alternative to coffee – d...
Former Oughterard courthouse celebrates a decade as arts and heritage centre
It was originally constructed almost 300 years ago as a seat of justice, but the far more recent ...
Protest demands clarity on future of Palás Cinema in heart of the city
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIt was a day for protests in Galway City today - with...
City Council staff protest over controversial move to Crown Square
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMStaff at Galway City Council have held a protest outs...
Protest at County Hall over housing issues in Connemara
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA protest has taken place at County Hall this lunchti...
Local TD slams "unacceptable" delays to Ballinasloe anti-social behavior taskforce
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD is criticising "unacceptable" delays to an...
Man in 20s dies after three car crash in Barna overnight
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man in his 20s has died following a three-car colli...
Protests to take place at City Hall and County Hall this afternoon
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMProtests are set to take place at City Hall and Count...
Galway woman calls for community support to support cancer sufferers on Daffodil Day
An Oranmore woman who was diagnosed with cancer during her pregnancy is urging the people of Galw...