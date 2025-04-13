  • Services

Young camogie players from 15 South Galway schools compete in Garda-run tourney

Young camogie players from 15 South Galway schools compete in Garda-run tourney
Young camogie players from National Schools across South Galway recently took part in a camogie tournament organised by Gort Community Gardai at Ballinderreen GAA pitch.

It was a fun day for all involved as pupils from fifteen different National schools took part  and competed for four divisional cups and medals in a tournament organised by Garda Randal Considine  of Kinvara Garda Station.

In the end Craughwell won the Division 1 final, Lurga won the Division 2 title, Kiltartan won the Division 3 final and Doorus won the Division 4 honours.

This is one of many community activities run by Community Gardaí in Gort which aim to foster  good community relations and inclusiveness in the local area.

Organiser Garda Randal Considine thanked Ballinderreen Hurling and Camogie Club for the use of the pitch and facilities

“I would also like to thank the Transition Year Students from Seamount College in Kinvara who assisted in running the event on the day and in particular the eight girls who acted as referees on the day — Emma Fahy, Ciara Costello, Emma Considine, Grace Delaney, Muireann O’Connor, Beth Kelly, Róisín Hession and Orliath Ganley,” he added.

Pictured: Ballyturin NS.

