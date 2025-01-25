  • Services

Yellow Wind Warning issued for Galway from 6am tomorrow

Published:

    ~ 2 minutes read

Yellow Wind Warning issued for Galway from 6am tomorrow
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Met Éireann has issued a Yellow Warning for Wind.

Strong and gusty winds.

Impacts:

Further damage to already weakened structures and trees.

Dangerous travelling conditions.

 Valid: 06:00 Sunday 26/01/2025 to 18:00 Sunday 26/01/2025

Issued: 09:26 Saturday 25/01/2025

 Impacts over the weekend include:

  • Strong winds and rain, but not on the same level as Storm Éowyn
  • Falling branches, trees and damage to temporary or weakened structures
  • Difficult travelling, and disruption
  • Local flooding
  • Local wintry showers and hail
  • Icy roads tonight – very cold tonight countrywide.
  • Wind chill tomorrow but turning milder from the south.

 Galway city crews are out on duty and will continue to do so for the coming days.

Please continue to report any issues to Customer Services on 091 536 400 or CustomerService@GalwayCity.ie.

Most traffic lights are back in order except for three pedestrian lights along Salthill Promenade and one pedestrian light on the Dublin Road at Dawn Dairies.

There may be disruption to traffic light systems/ sequencing due to connectivity issues. Work is ongoing to resolve these issues. Please exercise caution and expect some disruption.

Please only travel if necessary over the coming days.

Please do not move trees or touch electrical wires – there is a very significant risk that wires are live.

Thank you to the public for your patience while we work through issues arising from the storm.

