  • Services

Services

Year-long works to begin on Parkmore Bus Priority Scheme tomorrow

Published:

Year-long works to begin on Parkmore Bus Priority Scheme tomorrow
Share story:

Major upgrade works to improve public transport facilities in the Parkmore area will begin tomorrow.

They involve the creation of a new priority bus lane, as well as new bus shelters, footpaths and pedestrian crossings.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

There’ll also be upgrades to the Monivea Road signalised junction.

The works will be carried out in three phases – and won’t be fully completed until 2025.

The first phase will get underway tomorrow morning – and traffic management measures will be place.

The post Year-long works to begin on Parkmore Bus Priority Scheme tomorrow appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Appointment cancellations at Portiuncula hospital up by two thirds in just 9 months

The number of appointment cancellations at Portiuncula Hospital has risen by two thirds in less t...

no_space
Approval given for expansion of Veterinary Clinic in Headford

Approval has been given for the expansion of a vet clinic in Headford. The plans will see the exi...

no_space
Nearly 300 drug dealers have been caught in Galway in the past year

Galway Gardaí have caught nearly 300 drug dealers operating in the county over the past year – se...

no_space
Galway expects up to 30,000 spectators at St Patrick’s Day spectacular

A traditional Saint Patrick’s Day parade is the centrepiece of a three-day festival in Galway Cit...

no_space
Immigrants breathe new life into Galway branch of Junior Chamber Ireland

Members of Junior Chamber Ireland (JCI) Galway hope to recruit more young professional people fro...

no_space
Financial fund denies “in strongest possible terms” High Court claims over Knocknacarra home

A financial fund and a receiver have denied “in the strongest possible terms” claims ...

no_space
Lidl says €39m spent on Galway suppliers in 2023

Supermarket giant Lidl says it spent €39m on Galway suppliers last year. Nationally, it secured m...

no_space
Green Party chair praises continued increase in organic farming across Galway

Chair of the Green Party and local Senator Pauline O’ Reilly is praising the continued incr...

no_space
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of transformative expansion to city hotel

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of a major and transformative ex...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up