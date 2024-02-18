Year-long works to begin on Parkmore Bus Priority Scheme tomorrow
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
Major upgrade works to improve public transport facilities in the Parkmore area will begin tomorrow.
They involve the creation of a new priority bus lane, as well as new bus shelters, footpaths and pedestrian crossings.
There’ll also be upgrades to the Monivea Road signalised junction.
The works will be carried out in three phases – and won’t be fully completed until 2025.
The first phase will get underway tomorrow morning – and traffic management measures will be place.
The post Year-long works to begin on Parkmore Bus Priority Scheme tomorrow appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
