XL Bully owner charged with not keeping his dog muzzled

The owner of an XL Bully has appeared in court in Conamara for failing to muzzle the dog in a public place on three occasions.

Michael McDonagh of Cregg, Lettermullen, appeared before Derrynea District Court on foot of three summonses issued under the Control of Dogs Act.

It is alleged that the accused permitted his large light brown male XL Bully dog to be in a public place without being securely muzzled.

The offences under Section 9 of the Control of Dogs Act were said to have occurred at Cregg, Lettermullen on January 18 and 23 and February 2 of this year.

Garda Conor O’Droma of An Cheathrú Rua Garda Station investigated.

Last year it became illegal to import or breed XL Bully dogs in Ireland. In February 2025 it also became illegal to own an XL Bully dog, but existing owners could apply for a Certificate of Exemption.

Mr McDonagh was brought before the court following the execution of a bench warrant by Garda Joe Kilmartin on the morning of the November court sitting.

The bench warrant was issued after the accused did not appear in court to face a Section 6 public order charge dating to September 2022 at Garraí an Choirce, Lettermullen.

Judge Fiona Lydon adjourned all matters to the February 2026 sitting.