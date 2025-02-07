  • Services

Services

Xerotech Claregalway to close on February 17th following battery fire incident

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Xerotech Claregalway to close on February 17th following battery fire incident
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Xerotech is to close its facility at Claregalway Corporate Park on February 17th.

The Corporate Park, two local schools and some homes at Lakeview had to be evacuated on Thursday of last week due to a battery fire incident at the company

Some firefighters were taken to hospital after showing mild physical symptoms.

The three-day chemical reaction incident involved a shipping container of industrial lithium-ion batteries outside Xerotech

In a statement issued to Galway Bay fm this afternoon, the Board and Management says the incident had a direct consequence on its ability to raise the necessary capital to continue operations.

Notices have been issued to employees, creditors and shareholders regarding official meetings to wind up the company.

The statement says that a process is ongoing to seek out potential buyers for the business and assets of Xerotech.

It adds that this may facilitate continued investment in the Xerotech product and retain some employment.

More like this:
no_space
Leading creative agency expands to Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA leading creative agency is expanding to Galway, par...

no_space
Objections to plans to build nursing home at former Warwick Hotel site in Salthill

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA decision is due this month on plans to build a nurs...

no_space
An Bord Pleanala refuses permission for expansion of West City Centre Park in Westside

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Bord Pleanala has refused permission for a major e...

no_space
Local MEP appointed lead for EU-UK issues on Agriculture Committee

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLocal MEP Maria Walsh has been appointed the lead for...

no_space
Plans for 150 new homes in Knockancarra refused due to conflict with Galway Ring Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans for more than 150 new homes in Knocknacarra hav...

no_space
Extra Garda patrols for Galway City for RAG week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMExtra Garda patrols will take place in Galway city ne...

no_space
An Taisce warns Galway port extension could have devastating consequences

The proposed extension to Galway Harbour would increase the risk of widespread flooding during we...

no_space
‘The Last Pearl’ from Blue Teapot – drama of survival in dying world

Blue Raincoat Theatre Company is bringing its most recent devised piece, The Last Pearl, to Galwa...

no_space
Emigrant letters the theme of lecture

The next lecture in the Galway Archaeological and Historical Society’s Spring series is entitled ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up