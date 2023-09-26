Galway Bay FM newsroom-Works to install a X-ray facility in Tuam will not be completed until mid-2024.

It had been expected the facility at the Primary Care Centre in Tuam would be there by the end of this year.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Currently the Ultrasound service is available, while the HSE has confirmed that a Clinical Specialist Radiographer has been recruited for the X-Ray service.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says he will keep putting pressure on the HSE to ensure there are no further delays:

The post X-Ray Facility for Tuam delayed until mid-2024 appeared first on Galway Bay FM.