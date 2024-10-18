Wylde Café hosts sold-out coffee and crafts events

Wylde Café is thrilled to announce the success of its recent Coffee and Crafts events, which brought together local creativity and the community in an engaging series of sold-out workshops.

Hosted by renowned Galway crafter Natasha Chuyeva, the workshops covered embroidery, card making, autumnal wreath making, and crafting bespoke Christmas decorations. Due to the overwhelming demand and success of these events, Wylde Café is planning to host additional workshops in the near future.

These workshops, a part of the Galway City Council Café Lates Pilot Scheme, are designed to cultivate a vibrant, late-night café culture in Galway. Funded by Galway City Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, this initiative is key to enhancing Galway’s already thriving night-time economy, offering a new and diverse way for locals to connect and engage.

“We are over the moon with how well the Coffee and Crafts series has been received,” said a delighted Natasha. “Seeing the joy and creativity in our community, we are excited to bring even more opportunities for people to get involved.”

The Café Lates Pilot Scheme is an initiative to foster a flourishing late-night environment in Galway by promoting diverse activities beyond the traditional nightlife, making it a hotspot for culture, creativity, and community spirit.

For updates on upcoming Coffee and Crafts workshops at Wylde Café, stay tuned to their social media and website.